Uzbekistan, China unveil key projects and fresh strategic plan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. The portfolio of joint projects between Uzbekistan and China now exceeds $60 billion, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

This was announced during a meeting between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang. The leaders reviewed ways to further expand multifaceted practical cooperation, primarily in trade and economic, financial and investment, and humanitarian spheres.

In the preceding fiscal year, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations escalated to $14 billion, exhibiting a consistent upward trajectory. Officials underscored the opportunity to amplify this metric to $20 billion via enhanced supply chain dynamics and the optimization of export-import equilibrium.



In alignment with these strategic objectives, the establishment of a collaborative Center for Quantum Metrology and a Regional Center for Industrial Standardization in Uzbekistan has been proposed, with the intent of synchronizing regulatory frameworks and certifying products in accordance with Chinese standards.

In preparation for the current visit, a package of new project proposals was formed covering “green” energy, geology, chemistry, deep processing of rare earth metals, coal chemistry, modernization and digitalization of transport infrastructure, agriculture and water management, seed production, and agrivoltaics. It was also proposed to create an Uzbek-Chinese center for artificial intelligence to promote scientific research and foster promising startups.

Discussions also covered the deepening of practical cooperation with leading Chinese banking and financial institutions. High praise was given to the outcomes of the special Subcommittee on Poverty Reduction and the second Regional Forum held earlier this year in Uzbekistan.

Practical work is underway on the construction of the strategic Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway, including the involvement of Uzbek contracting organizations. During the visit, agreements are expected to be signed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. The sides also called for an increase in the number of flights and the intensification of tourist exchanges.

In conclusion, President Mirziyoyev invited Premier Li Qiang to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.

