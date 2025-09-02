Kazakhstan Railways launches first flexitank shipment of sunflower oil to China
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways has completed its first shipment of sunflower oil in 40-foot containers using flexitanks, shipping from East Kazakhstan to Nantong, China. This pilot project, following agreements with China Railway, expands export capacity and reflects a tenfold growth in vegetable oil exports to China over five years.
