Iranian Oil Ministry pulling out all stops to reel in associated gas
Iran has significantly increased its efforts to capture associated gas, aiming to collect more than 16 billion cubic meters annually by 2029, up from about 20 million cubic meters per day under the current government.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy