Chinese Sinosure eyes investment opportunities in Tajikistan’s energy sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 2. The China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) is all set to dive into the deep end and seize investment opportunities while rolling up their sleeves for joint projects in Tajikistan's energy sector, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

This statement was made during a meeting between Daler Juma, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, and representatives of Sinosure, a leading Chinese state-backed insurance corporation.

In the meeting, the parties put their heads together to explore the bright prospects for cooperation, particularly zeroing in on Sinosure's potential investments in Tajikistan’s energy sector, including the development of renewable energy sources. The Tajik side presented the country’s potential and advantages in the construction and implementation of solar and wind power projects. It was noted that Tajikistan is rich in natural resources and has favorable climatic conditions for the expansion of solar and wind energy.

Sinosure is a state-funded and policy-oriented insurance provider established to support China’s foreign trade and international economic cooperation. Officially launched on December 18, 2001, the company operates a nationwide service network.

By offering export credit insurance against non-payment risks, Sinosure facilitates the export of Chinese goods, technologies, and services, particularly high-tech and high-value-added products such as mechanical and electrical equipment. Its core services include medium- and long-term export credit insurance, overseas investment insurance, short-term export credit insurance, domestic trade credit insurance, bonds and guarantees, reinsurance services, accounts receivable management, and business information consulting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel