akart wins two international awards

A-Solutions Electronic Money Organization, operating under license No. 001 issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has achieved a significant milestone on the international stage. The innovative financial solution akart was recognized by the prestigious International Finance Awards as “Best New Contactless E-Wallet” and “Most Innovative New Virtual Card FinTech Solution”.

This success underscores A-Solutions’ innovative development strategy, customer-centric approach, and unique digital finance solutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Hasan Hasanov, CEO of A-Solutions, stated: "These awards reflect the quality of our product and our team’s commitment to continuously improving the user experience through innovation. Our primary goal is to simplify our customers’ lives by providing accessible and convenient financial solutions. This success is the result of our customers’ loyalty, our team’s hard work, and the continued support of our partners.”

Aiming to expand access to digital finance across Azerbaijan, A-Solutions continues to introduce new features for akart users. Among the key innovations is “Tamamla”, a microloan service that enables users to access small amounts of credit quickly and entirely digitally. Powered by a unique assessment model, “Tamamla” enhances access to financial services and helps customers meet their everyday needs seamlessly.

The gamified “Tap” campaign further enriched the user experience by rewarding customers with gifts and internet bonuses during their everyday transactions, making routine spending more rewarding. Due to high demand, the campaign is planned to be regularly reintroduced to users.

Starting from September 1st, akart updated its cashback loyalty program, giving users the flexibility to select categories that best match their interests and lifestyle. This dynamic approach, together with an expanded range of categories and an increased monthly earning limit, delivers a more personalized and convenient experience.

Additionally, through a partnership with AZAL Miles, akart became the first fintech in Azerbaijan to allow customers to use their earned miles not only for travel but also for mobile and utility payments. The newly launched aKredit service enables users to obtain cash loans of up to 25,000 AZN fully online, in just two minutes, without the need to visit a bank.

These innovations have reinforced akart’s position in the digital finance market, while providing users with more convenient and accessible services. A-Solutions continues to focus on introducing new features and creative solutions to enhance the customer experience and remains committed to innovation in the dynamic digital finance sector.