TAP transports its 50th billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported its 50th billion cubic metre (bcm) of natural gas to Europe since the start of commercial operations, Trend reports citing TAP AG.

Since it began commercial operations in late 2020, TAP has delivered:

over 41.7 bcm to Italy

over 4.8 bcm to Greece

over 3.2 bcm to Bulgaria

Luca Schieppati, TAP’s Managing Director noted that in fact, the first level of TAP’s capacity expansion – set to add 1.2 bcm of long-term capacity per year from the start of 2026 – is already underway and will enable us to do even more.

“This could pave the way for further capacity expansions through Market Tests, depending on demand and the evolution of Europe’s energy landscape,” he added.

Marija Savova, TAP’s Head of Commercial, added that as the 2023 Market Test is nearing completion and the 2025 Market Test has just started, TAP AG stands ready to respond to market demand by enabling further capacity expansions.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 877 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Türkiye-Greece border in Kipoi, crosses Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South-Eastern European countries through interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, delivering Caspian gas to Bulgaria, thereby enhancing the security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exit points in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of natural gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (20%), Enagás (20%).