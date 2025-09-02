Iran's Khuzestan Customs achieves impressive trade gains driven by export growth
Iran’s Khuzestan Province recorded strong trade activity in the first five months of the Iranian year, with exports reaching $2.4 billion and totaling over 8 million tons, primarily to Iraq.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy