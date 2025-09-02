American Express card transactions decline in Azerbaijan for 7M2025
Transaction activity with "American Express" cards in Azerbaijan has declined, with resident banks processing around 6,500 operations totaling roughly 1 million manat. Non-resident card transactions also fell, totaling about 1,500 operations worth 1 million manat.
