Albania boosts available electricity in 2Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. In Albania, during the second quarter of 2025, available electricity increased by 2.5 percent, Trend reports citing the country's Institute of Statistics.

Net domestic production of electric power in this period decreased by 4.6 percent, reaching the value 1,757 GWh from 1,841 GWh of electricity produced in the second quarter of 2024. This production was realized by independent power producers to the extent 43.5 percent, by public hydro plants at 40.1 percent of net domestic production and other producers that generated 16.4 percent of net domestic electricity production.

Gross import of electric power (including exchanges), in the second quarter of 2025, reached the value 725 GWh from 623 GWh, compared to the same period of the previous year, marking an increase by 16.5 percent. Gross export (including exchanges) reached the value 638 GWh from 665 GWh marking a decrease with 4.1 percent.

Public hydro plants, in the second quarter of 2025, realized 704 GWh from 821 GWh realized in the second quarter of 2024, thus marking a decrease in production by 14.3 percent.

Independent and concessionaire power producers realized 765 GWh from 895 GWh realized to the same period of the previous year, thus marking a decrease in production by 14.6 percent. The other producers generated 228 GWh, compared to 125 GWh produced in the same period of the previous year, thus marking 2.3 times increase in electricity production. Electricity exchange (difference between gross exports and gross imports of electricity), in the second quarter of 2025, has reached a negative value by 88 GWh.

Electrical losses have reached value 320 GWh in the second quarter of 2025 from 323 GWh in the second quarter of 2024, marking a decrease by 1.0 percent. The share of electrical losses in the total available energy during the second quarter of 2025 is 17.3 percent, compared to 18.0 percent in the second quarter of 2024.

The consumption of electricity by domestic users, in the second quarter of 2025, increased by 3.3 percent, reaching 1,525 GWh from 1,475 GWh realized in the second quarter of 2024. The impact on the increase of the final consumption of electricity by domestic users was provided by consumption of electricity by households with an increase of electricity consumption by 10.2 percent, while the energy consumed by non-households consumers decreased by 3.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024.