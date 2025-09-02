Iran releases currency exchange rates for 2 September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 2, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while two currencies dropped down compared to August 31.

The official rate for $1 is 577,314 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,481 rials. On August 31, the euro was priced at 671,617 rials.

Currency Rial on September 2 Rial on August 31 1 US dollar USD 577,314 574,773 1 British pound GBP 781,832 776,255 1 Swiss franc CHF 720,256 717,949 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,442 60,739 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,778 57,147 1 Danish krone DKK 90,501 89,944 1 Indian rupee INR 6,563 6,518 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,199 156,507 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,888,947 1,881,380 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,721 203,398 100 Japanese yen JPY 391,972 390,900 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,042 73,722 1 Omani rial OMR 1,499,953 1,493,015 1 Canadian dollar CAD 419,654 418,162 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 340,666 338,685 1 South African rand ZAR 32,774 32,568 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,042 13,980 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,163 7,171 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,603 153,273 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,099 43,876 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 378,312 375,833 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,950 153,273 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,535,410 1,528,652 1 Singapore dollar SGD 449,473 447,674 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 475,087 472,588 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,136 19,036 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,303 407,168 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,805 106,044 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,906 80,596 100 Thai baht THB 1,786,024 1,779,037 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,637 136,077 1,000 South Korean won KRW 414,303 413,942 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 814,625 810,681 1 euro EUR 675,481 671,617 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,182 106,754 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,346 213,460 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,143 35,051 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,437 8,399 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,061 169,975 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,585 337,931 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,009,601 1,005,939 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,634 60,952 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,634 163,771 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,894 3,889

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,475 rials and $1 costs 719,185 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,965 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,237 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.03–1.06 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21–1.24 million rials.

