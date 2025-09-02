UnionPay card transactions show mixed trends in Azerbaijan for 7M2025
Transaction activity with "UnionPay" cards in Azerbaijan showed mixed trends, with resident banks processing around 200 operations totaling roughly 3,000 manat. Non-resident card transactions rose to about 2,400 operations but the total volume fell to around 400,000 manat.
