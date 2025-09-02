Credit portfolio in Azerbaijan surpasses threshold with local currency growth in Aug. 2025
Total loans issued by Azerbaijani credit institutions surpassed 30 billion manat, driven by growth in national currency lending, while non-performing loans remain around 530 million manat. Loans in foreign currency fell, with long-term lending dominating both local and foreign currency portfolios.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy