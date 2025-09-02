Uzbekistan, China ink host of cooperation agreements in Beijing

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. As a result of the talks in Beijing between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, a ceremony of document signing was held, Trend reports.

Among the agreements signed were:

- Cooperation program on aligning the strategy “Uzbekistan 2030” and “Belt and Road Initiative”;

- Agreement on mutual organization of cultural centers;

- Agreement on cooperation in the sphere of medical services.

Moreover, in the framework of the visit, the following agreements were signed:

- on the design of the second stage of the project for providing Uzbekistan with dredgers;

- on technical and economic cooperation;

- on cooperation in the field of conformity assessment;

- on phytosanitary requirements for the export of fresh melons and almonds from Uzbekistan to China;

- on cooperation in the peaceful use of space science, technologies and the results of space activities;

- on cooperation in the field of competition policy;

- on strengthening cooperation in the field of human resource development;

- on strengthening cooperation in the field of the digital economy;

- on establishing partnership relations between Samarkand region and the city of Tianjin;

- on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel