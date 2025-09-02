Issue with crude oil at Ceyhan terminal resolved – bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The issue with crude oil at the Ceyhan terminal has been resolved, bp Azerbaijan told Trend.

“At present, crude oil in all storage tanks at the terminal meets the required standards, and tanker loading is proceeding as normal,” the company said.

Some time ago, BP Plc, which operates major oil and gas projects in the Caspian region, said it had received reports of possible contamination in certain batches of Azerbaijani crude.

The company said the issue involved organic chlorides, a chemical that in large amounts can damage refinery equipment.

A large share of Azerbaijan’s crude is shipped to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, Türkiye, through the 1,768-kilometer (1,099-mile) Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, which is operated by bp.