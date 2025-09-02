Canadian professor visits Azerbaijan's Diaspora Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov met with Director of the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences of Canada, Professor Deirdre Haskell, a source in the committee told Trend.

Warmly welcoming the guest, the committee chairman spoke about the multifaceted diaspora policy implemented under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and provided information about the idea of ​​creating a unified diaspora network of Azerbaijanis living abroad.

During the meeting, extensive information was provided about the Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad held in Baku, the cooperation of Azerbaijani scientists with prestigious foreign research centers and higher education institutions, joint scientific research, conferences, and trainings conducted within the framework of these cooperations.

The meeting noted that currently hundreds of Azerbaijani scientists work in world-famous universities and scientific research centers, and their inventions are applied in many places, and the Azerbaijani state always pays attention to the activities of scientists abroad and attaches special importance to strengthening their relations with Azerbaijan.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Haskell pointed out that this was her first trip to Azerbaijan and that her initial experience had really stood out to her.

The professor said that she was aware of the successes of Azerbaijani scientists and the training of personnel in our country in accordance with international standards and was also interested in expanding scientific exchange between scientists.

Muradov emphasized the importance of involving mathematicians from the Azerbaijani diaspora in the projects implemented by the Fields Institute and brought to the attention of the guest the possibilities of the committee to provide any support to these projects within the framework of the legislation.

The guest also noted that she was at ADA University to discuss cooperation issues and shared her views on the conditions created for students and scientists there.

The first Azerbaijani scientist awarded the Fields Institute Lifetime Achievement Award, Masud Afandiyev, has been closely involved in the establishment and development of relations between the committee and the aforementioned institute for several years.

At the meeting, Afandiyev highlighted the critical significance of collaborative scientific endeavors, underscoring the pivotal function of the State Committee on Diaspora Engagement in fostering and amplifying synergies between the global scientific community and Azerbaijani researchers operating abroad.

