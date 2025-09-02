Iran sets sights on stronger ties with China, President Pezeshkian says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2.​ Iran is ready to continue cooperation between the two countries in all circumstances to bring relations with China to the maximum level, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is interested in developing cooperation with China in all areas.

In this regard, it is ready to implement all the provisions of the 25-year comprehensive agreement between the two countries.

It's possible to develop relations logically and purposefully by keeping issues in focus and applying the necessary mechanisms.

"Iran is interested in cooperating with China in building railway lines and highways for high-speed trains. There is great potential for cooperation between the two countries in this area," he noted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also pointed out during the meeting that China is interested in developing cooperation with Iran in various areas.

He also expressed a wish to accelerate the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries.

"China officially recognizes Iran's right to use its peaceful nuclear program. Despite the sanctions imposed against Iran in recent years, conditions have been created to continue cooperation. Currently, China is trying to develop relations in various fields, especially in the field of communications, within the framework of the benefits of both sides," he added.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited China on August 31.

