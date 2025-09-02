Uzbekistan, China's CNPC explore new frontiers in energy investment and technology

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. During his Beijing visit, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed with CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang plans to expand Chinese investments in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the company's direct investments in Uzbekistan have already exceeded $5 billion.

The meeting addressed plans to expand the company’s investment portfolio in Uzbekistan, including projects for the construction of underground natural gas storage facilities, the modernization of energy infrastructure, and the introduction of modern metrological standards and advanced technological solutions.

CNPC is one of the world’s largest energy corporations, specializing in high-tech projects for the extraction and processing of hydrocarbons both in China and abroad. The company’s market capitalization stands at over $200 billion.