Kyrgyz government gives green light to Green Economy Development Program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 2. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the Green Economy Development Program through 2029, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

The corresponding resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev. The program is set to put the pedal to the metal in bolstering the institutionalization of green economy principles and rolling out environmentally focused interventions at both the macro and micro levels across key economic sectors.

In alignment with the resolution, a comprehensive action plan for the program's execution, a detailed matrix of performance indicators, and a thorough resource cost analysis have been sanctioned.



Governmental entities, regional presidential representatives, local governance frameworks, and participating organizations have been mandated to facilitate the efficient and prompt implementation of the strategic action plan and to realize the program's performance metrics.

