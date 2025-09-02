Türkiye secures AIIB financing for climate and digital infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye (TKYB) have signed a $200 million equivalent, 15.5-year sovereign-backed on-lending facility to boost Türkiye’s climate and digital transformation efforts, Trend reports.

The financing, structured in both USD and EUR tranches, builds on the multi-year rolling investment program signed between Türkiye and AIIB earlier this year. It is designed to accelerate climate-aligned infrastructure and technology-driven innovation across the country.

The facility will provide long-term funding for private-sector projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, battery storage, and decarbonization of energy-intensive industries. It will also support investments in digital infrastructure, reinforcing Türkiye’s strategy to expand its digital economy.

“This facility reflects AIIB’s commitment to supporting its members in achieving their national climate goals and accelerating their digital transformation,” said Kim-See Lim, Chief Investment Officer at AIIB. “Through this partnership with TKYB, we aim to catalyze private-sector investment into the climate and digital transition of Türkiye’s energy and other productive sectors.”

TKYB CEO İbrahim Öztop said the agreement will channel resources into green energy and digital projects, helping Turkish industries improve efficiency, enhance competitiveness, and strengthen resilience to climate risks.