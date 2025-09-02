Azerbaijan taps Uzbek market with first-ever electrode export (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2.​ Azerbaijan has begun exporting electrodes to Uzbekistan for the first time, the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) told Trend.

The exports are carried out by Gedik Kaynak LLC, a resident of the Neftchala Industrial District managed by EZDA, which plans to supply a total of 200 tons of products to Uzbekistan.

This marks Azerbaijan’s first-ever electrode shipment to Uzbekistan.

Gedik Kaynak LLC, registered as a resident in 2021, produces two types of electrodes in eight sizes at its plant in the Neftchala Industrial District. The factory, with an investment value of 7.5 million manat ($4.4 million), has a monthly production capacity of 300 tons and provides permanent jobs for 20 people.

