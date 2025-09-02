KazMunayGas reaches out to Chinese companies for petrochemical projects
KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov invited Chinese companies to join new exploration and petrochemical projects in Kazakhstan, highlighting ongoing partnerships and opportunities in untapped basins. He also discussed energy development, green growth, and plans to expand refining capacity and explore IT cooperation.
