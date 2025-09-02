Kazakhstan, China joining forces in atomic energy arena

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 2. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Shen Yanfeng, Director General of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), Trend reports, citing the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

In the course of the meeting, President Tokayev stated that during recent talks with President Xi Jinping, special attention was given to cooperation in the nuclear industry, and important agreements were reached.

Tokayev congratulated Shen Yanfeng on the 70th anniversary of China's nuclear industry, noting that this milestone opens new horizons for further strengthening dialogue in this field.

He also put his cards on the table, showing confidence in the successful rollout of joint projects with CNNC, a company that knows the ropes and has its finger on the pulse of cutting-edge technologies—including the ambitious plan to build a second nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is a state-owned enterprise of the People’s Republic of China engaged in the development, construction, and operation of nuclear facilities for both civilian and military purposes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel