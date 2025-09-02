China Central Television airs report on boat trip of spouses of heads of state and government in Tianjin (VIDEO)

Tianjin, China, September 2. China Central Television (CCTV) broadcast a report on September 1 about the boat trip of the spouses of heads of state and government attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus (SCO Plus) summit on the Haihe River in Tianjin, Trend reports.

The report noted that the First Lady of the People’s Republic of China, Peng Liyuan, invited the spouses of foreign leaders participating in the summit to a river cruise in Tianjin.

It was stated that during the river cruise, the guests were given detailed information about Tianjin’s history and development.

The report specifically noted that Peng Liyuan and the guests admired the riverside scenery, listened to a performance on a traditional three-stringed musical instrument, engaged in warm conversations, and posed for commemorative photos on the deck.

It was also emphasized that the guests highly appreciated China's traditional culture and modern development.