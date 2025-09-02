Uzbekistan, China’s Henan Investment Group set roadmap for cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Zhu Hongbin, CEO of Henan Investment Group, and agreed to develop a joint roadmap for cooperation during his official visit to China, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on practical steps for implementing collaborative projects in Uzbekistan, including the adoption of advanced technologies for coal field development, the design and construction of modern power plants, energy storage systems, bioproduct manufacturing, and waste-to-clean-energy initiatives.

Henan Investment Group, one of China’s leading firms in energy and infrastructure, is actively involved in projects across construction, industry, energy, environmental protection, and healthcare. The company’s assets exceed $50 billion.