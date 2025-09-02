Uzbekistan sees growth in French-owned enterprises (Exclusive)

French businesses are strengthening their presence in Uzbekistan, with 54 enterprises already operating in the country. Key areas of focus for future investment include renewable energy, infrastructure, high-value industrial projects, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies, reflecting both Uzbekistan’s development priorities and the strategic goals of French companies.

