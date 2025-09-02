Kazakhstan, China's Sany Group strengthen green energy and high-tech industrial links

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 2. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Xiang Wenbo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sany Group Co. Ltd., to discuss the implementation of joint projects in green energy and mechanical engineering, as well as partnerships in scientific research and innovative technologies, Trend reports.

In the context of the convened session, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed profound recognition of Sany Group’s strategic dedication to amplifying its footprint within the Kazakhstan market landscape. The organization aims to deploy a cutting-edge manufacturing hub for niche apparatus within the national landscape.



The president articulated that the inaugural activation of a facility dedicated to the fabrication of components for wind turbine systems in the Zhambyl region represents a pivotal advancement in the trajectory of enhanced collaborative synergies.



Xiang Wenbo articulated the strategic initiatives for the Chinese corporation's operational engagements in Kazakhstan. Specifically, Sany Group has initiated the conceptualization and execution of a project aimed at establishing a wind energy facility with an anticipated capacity of up to 1 GW.



Previously, the head of state of Kazakhstan addressed a convening of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council in the capital of China, subsequently culminating in the execution of over 70 commercial agreements valued at upwards of $15 billion.

Sany Group, officially known as Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., is a leading Chinese multinational corporation specializing in the manufacturing of heavy machinery and equipment. Founded in 1989 in Lianyuan, Hunan Province, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest and most influential players in the construction and industrial equipment sector.

