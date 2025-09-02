Uzbekistan, China's CNBM reach consensus on energy and industry co-op road map

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, met with Zhou Yuxian, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China National Building Materials (CNBM), and agreed to develop a joint roadmap during his official visit to China, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on CNBM’s plans to launch major projects in Uzbekistan, including the modernization of pumping stations, the construction of wind and solar power plants, the development of energy storage systems, and the localization of component production for renewable energy facilities. Particular attention was given to the company’s role in programs aimed at boosting energy efficiency in industrial enterprises.

CNBM, ranked among the world’s top 500 companies, is one of the largest international conglomerates in the fields of construction materials, renewable energy, and advanced engineering solutions.