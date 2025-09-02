Germany highlights necessity to strengthen Middle Corridor infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. There is a need to enhance port and multimodal infrastructures to increase the capacity and the share of goods transported on the Middle Corridor, a source at the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport told Trend.

According to the source, Germany cooperates and coordinates its efforts with European Union institutions, other organizations, as well as their regional programs to develop transport connectivity in the region.

“We do have a focus on the whole Central Asian region, aiming for better connectivity towards Europe. The improvement of rail infrastructure to strengthen rail transport in Central Asia is of particular interest,” the ministry noted.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through several countries in the region, connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and goes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.