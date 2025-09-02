Azerbaijan, U.S. keeping up with financial base and payment system growth (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2.​ Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov met with a delegation led by the Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY), the United States, Hani Kablawi, during his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the CBA.

Discussions at the meeting centered on a variety of topics, including the state of the capital markets, the future of Azerbaijan's financial infrastructure and payment systems, the use of AI in more contexts, and recent efforts to bolster cybersecurity.

The meeting further delved into the critical domains encapsulated within the paradigm of the "Strategy for the Development of the Financial Sector in 2024-2026" and future cooperation opportunities in this direction.

