Lithuania backing North Macedonia on its journey to EU finish line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. At the international Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, Lithuania’s acting Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys caught up with North Macedonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Timčo Mucunski, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Budrys made it clear that Lithuania is all in when it comes to a merit-based EU enlargement process and is throwing its weight behind North Macedonia’s dream of joining the European Union. According to him, the EU's enlargement keeps playing a crucial role in bringing about stability, boosting prosperity, and securing safety in Europe’s neighborhood.

“Lithuania’s EU membership has really taken off, which is why we back other countries working towards European integration and carrying out the necessary reforms and commitments. We are all set to pass on our experience with North Macedonia,” Budrys said.

The Lithuanian minister rolled out the red carpet for his North Macedonian counterpart, inviting him to Lithuania to chew the fat on important bilateral and regional matters. Note that this year marks the three-decade milestone of the inception of diplomatic engagement between Lithuania and North Macedonia.

