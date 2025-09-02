Afghan Kam Air partners with Uzbekistan Airways to optimize transit routes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. Afghan airline Kam Air has signed an interline agreement with Uzbekistan Airways, Trend reports.

The accord facilitates the transit of Afghan nationals via Tashkent en route to various European destinations, the United States, and additional pathways serviced by the Uzbek airline.



Kam Air, positioned in Kabul, manages an operational fleet comprising 12 aircraft as of August 2025.



Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan, was established in 1992 and operates its hub at Tashkent International Airport. As of June 2025, the airline's operational inventory comprised 47 airframes.

