Kazakhstan taps China’s CRRC for new batch of green trains
Photo: Akorda
Kazakhstan plans to purchase 270 additional hybrid shunting locomotives from China’s CRRC, following earlier agreements for 200 locomotives. President Tokayev highlighted deepening cooperation with CRRC, including plans to localize production and establish service centers in Kazakhstan to boost the domestic railway industry.
