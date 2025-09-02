Turkmenistan, Pakistan explore new transport and logistics initiatives

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 2. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov, met with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar, to discuss strengthening transport and logistics partnerships between the two countries, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Pakistan.

During the talks, the sides highlighted the strategic role of the Turkmenbashi, Karachi, and Gwadar seaports in facilitating regional trade and emphasized the importance of modernizing railway infrastructure to establish reliable transport corridors across the region.

Both sides stressed the need for multifaceted cooperation and recognized Pakistan’s strategic role in expanding economic relations and diversifying trade routes. The diplomats expressed readiness for constructive dialogue and the swift implementation of joint projects aimed at regional economic growth and infrastructure development.

The ports of Karachi and Gwadar are crucial for Pakistan’s trade, with Karachi handling a significant share of the country’s exports and imports, including container and oil cargo, while Gwadar is being developed as a deep-sea port under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.