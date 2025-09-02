Azerbaijani oil hitting high road in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $0.8, or 1.15 percent, from the previous level to $70.54 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went up by $0.82, or 1.2 percent, to $69.06 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.85, or 1.5 percent, to $57.47 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea grew by $1.06, or 1.56 percent, to $68.91 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

