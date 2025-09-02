Azerbaijani Central Bank scales up its currency reserves over month

As of September 1, 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s currency reserves stood at $11.25 billion. This marks a monthly increase of 58.2 million manat (0.5%). However, reserves dropped by 534.1 million manat ($314 million) compared to the same period last year.

