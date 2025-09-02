Kazakhstan backs China's push for global AI cooperation organization

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. Kazakhstan supports China's initiative to establish a Global Organization for Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, Trend reports.

Giving a big shout-out to China's achievements in digitalization, which have caught the world's attention, the president pointed out the need to keep up joint efforts in this area.

He pointed out that, according to experts, by 2033 the artificial intelligence market could climb up to $5 trillion, boosting its share in the global tech industry to 30 percent.

“At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference in Tianjin yesterday, I said Kazakhstan supports China's idea to create a Global Organization for Cooperation in AI. Kazakhstan is systematically developing the digital economy and implementing AI. Our nation launched the region's first supercomputer and the AlemAI International Center for Artificial Intelligence this year. We are focused on the Alatau City construction project, which aims to become a national and regional hub for innovation, crypto industry growth, and technology entrepreneurship. Kazakhstan hopes to work closely with Chinese firms. We completely support Kazakhstan's agreement with China State Construction Engineering Corporation. I think construction must start now. Shortly, Alatau City will be designated a separate ecosystem,” said Tokayev.

Yesterday, the president of Kazakhstan participated in the SCO and SCO+ summits held in the city of Tianjin. During the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, several documents were signed. Later that evening, President Tokayev arrived in Beijing to take part in the meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council.

