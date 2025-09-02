Tajikistan, Pakistan rolling up their sleeves to rocket energy cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 2. Tajikistan and Pakistan called for activating joint mechanisms to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including the Oil and Gas Working Group, the Energy Group, and the Joint Business Council, Trend reports via the Tajik president's office.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing.

Rahmon emphasized Tajikistan’s eagerness to broaden its horizons and strengthen the bonds with Pakistan. The sides stressed the importance of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission in addressing a wide range of issues related to economic, trade, and cultural cooperation.

Transport was put in the spotlight as a crucial area, with the establishment of a Joint Council of transport companies seen as a step in the right direction for boosting connectivity. Rahmon also emphasized Tajikistan’s interest in access to international transport corridors and seaports.

Furthermore, the parties acknowledged the significance of joining forces in hydropower and the development of the regional energy market, including the CASA-1000 electricity project, which is a real feather in their cap.

The leaders put their heads together on security, hashing out plans to tackle the beast of terrorism, nip extremism in the bud, and cut the legs out from under drug trafficking and other shades of transnational organized crime. They also exchanged views on strengthening regional stability and touched on key issues of the international agenda.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel