Serbia, Somalia discuss deeper cooperation across multiple sectors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, during which they discussed issues of bilateral interest as well as current geopolitical topics, Trend reports.

The head of Serbian diplomacy expressed gratitude for Somalia’s support of Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, while also emphasizing that Serbia fully respects Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Đurić highlighted that Serbia is proud of its traditionally good relations and decades-long friendship with Somalia, and added that Serbia is firmly committed to further developing and deepening overall relations with this African country—in areas such as the economy, agriculture, construction, education, as well as in international multilateral forums. Both sides emphasized the importance of respecting international law and the principles of the UN Charter, avoiding dangerous precedents.

Minister Đurić also provided his counterpart with detailed information on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, underlining its exceptional significance for the Serbian people—not only territorially, but also historically, state-building, religiously, economically, and politically, as well as its geopolitical implications in international relations.

“Serbia pursues an independent foreign policy, based on the principles of military neutrality, which entails cultivating relations and cooperation with all relevant geopolitical, military, and economic partners worldwide,” Minister Đurić stressed. He added that conducting such a policy in the current international environment is not easy, but it is the right course of action and in the interest of the Republic of Serbia.