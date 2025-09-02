Kazakhstan and China's SANY unveil first-ever wind energy component facility

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 2. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on an official visit to China, with First Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang, took part in the ceremonial opening of the first wind energy component manufacturing plant in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan via videoconference, Trend reports.

The project is the result of a successful partnership between JSC Samruk-Kazyna and SANY Renewable Energy – the world’s largest manufacturer of wind energy equipment. This is the first factory of its kind in Kazakhstan.

The production base is located in the "Silk Road" Special Economic Zone in the city of Shu. The enterprise will produce nacelles, hubs, towers, and other key components for wind power plants. The project will support the construction of new wind farms in Kazakhstan and make a significant contribution to the country’s green energy development.

In Beijing, the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council took place with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First Vice Premier of the State Council of China, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Ding Xuexiang.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that China has invested $27 billion into Kazakhstan’s economy. He also noted that the transit capacity of the "China–Europe" corridor through Kazakhstan will increase fivefold. He outlined the priorities for cooperation with China in the energy sector, announced key projects for diversifying Kazakhstan’s economy, proposed the development of organic production, and emphasized that Kazakhstan is counting on close cooperation with China in the field of artificial intelligence.