Iran tallies product exports via its Kermanshah Province customs

Kermanshah Province in western Iran exported 2.84 million tons of goods worth $1.24 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21–August 22, 2025). The export figures showed no major change compared to the same period last year. Key customs points included Khosravi ($372 million), Parvizkhan ($355 million), and Sumar ($291 million).

