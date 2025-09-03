A new chapter in the Bir ecosystem: Umico Bonus is now Bir Bonus

On September 1, 2025, the first fully integrated digital ecosystem in the Caucasus, Bir, introduced its new loyalty program to the public. Known to us for many years as Umico Bonus, the program will now continue its journey under the name Bir Bonus, enriched with significant innovations and even greater strength.

The event began with a speech by Farid Islamov, General director of the Loyalty program management department of the Bir ecosystem. He stated: “This is not just a change of name. It is the unification of the power of the ecosystem’s brands and thousands of our partners under a single umbrella. Bir Bonus is a valuable element that connects all ecosystem brands and our numerous partners. For our customers, this is a unique experience. They will be able to earn bonuses effortlessly through their daily transactions and spend them with ease, both across our brands and with our partners.”

Mahmud Mahmudov, Director of the Partner network department of the ecosystem, emphasized that the new system offers greater flexibility for both customers and partners. “For several years, we have been creating value for our customers through the cashback model. However, we see that cashback alone does not fully meet customer expectations. This is why we are moving to a bonus system that provides broader opportunities, a personalized approach, and flexibility. This system will allow millions of users to make individual choices and will make their shopping experience more engaging. At the same time, our partners will now be able to create campaigns tailored to their customer base and monitor customer behavior more deeply and conveniently.”

Bir Bonus is a unified loyalty program that allows users to earn and spend bonuses easily not only with ecosystem brands such as Birbank, m10, and Birmarket, but also with thousands of partners. Bonuses can be used in a wide variety of ways: from purchasing a BakıKart ticket to placing an order on Trendyol, from topping up a mobile balance to shopping at Birmarket. The new Bir Bonus loyalty program will continue to bring innovative solutions and new opportunities for both customers and partners in the near future.

Bir ecosystem unites the country’s leading brands, Birbank, Birmarket, m10 and MilliÖn, under one umbrella. At the same time, the ecosystem strengthens its impact and enriches customer experience by collaborating with strategic allies such as Trendyol Azerbaijan and BakıKart. Thanks to this integration, customers benefit from QR payments in partner networks and public transport, credit shopping on Birmarket via Birbank, installment payments on Trendyol Azerbaijan using Birbank cards, a unified bonus program and many other solutions. All these services are built on four core pillars of the ecosystem: Unified login, Unified bonus, Unified payment and Unified credit platform, which deliver fast, convenient, cost-effective and secure services to customers.