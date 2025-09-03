Uzbek FM portrays nation's role in regional diplomacy during SCO Summit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 3. The visit of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to China not only reinforced Uzbekistan’s role as an active participant in regional diplomacy but also underscored its growing importance as a reliable partner for global economic and strategic initiatives, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to Saidov, the initiative tackled pivotal regional and international dilemmas at the SCO and SCO+ Summits, concurrently facilitating high-level bilateral engagements with the heads of state from China and Russia, alongside the Premier of the State Council of China, in addition to participation in the China Victory Day Parade.

“Equally important were discussions with leading Chinese businesses and major corporations—including China National Building Materials, China National Petroleum Corporation, China National Nuclear Corporation, and Henan Investment Group. These meetings opened new horizons for expanding economic cooperation, ranging from energy and infrastructure to advanced technologies and investment partnerships,” Saidov noted.

