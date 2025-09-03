Kazakhstan’s Baiterek, China's leading banks forge powerful financing alliance
Photo: Baiterek Holding's official website
Kazakhstan’s National Managing Holding Baiterek strengthens strategic financial cooperation with leading Chinese banks to boost sustainable investments, technology transfer, and yuan-based financing for key sectors, underpinning a $29.5 billion asset base and $14.9 billion planned 2025 real-sector allocation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy