China to back Kazakhstan’s carbon neutrality goals with solar initiative

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

At the 8th Kazakhstan-China Business Council session in Beijing, Kazakhstan and China signed key agreements for a $320 million, 300 MW solar power plant in the Turkestan region, set for 2025–2026. The deal, signed in President Tokayev’s presence, underscores the project's national importance.

