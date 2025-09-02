Iran discloses payments to tea producers year-to-date
Since the start of the year, the Iranian government has paid about $3 million to tea producers, covering over 70 percent of the planned support for purchased tea leaves. Authorities have bought around 87,000 tons of tea leaves so far, producing nearly 20,000 tons of dried tea.
