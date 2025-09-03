Kyrgyzstan-based company to build small HPP with state bank funding

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 3. The State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan has financed the project of the local ChuyRusHydro company to build a small hydropower plant (HPP) on the Tuyuk river in the Ysyk-Ata district of the Chuy region, Trend reports via the bank.

The total cost of the project amounts to 516 million soms ($5.9 million). The HPP will have an installed capacity of 7.5 MW and is expected to generate 29.16 million kWh of electricity annually, enough to provide power for up to 15,000 people.

According to the bank, the project will contribute to reducing the region’s energy deficit and bring several socio-economic benefits. These include the creation of new jobs during construction and operation, annual tax revenues of over 15 million soms ($171,659) to the state budget, development of power transmission infrastructure, and improved quality of life for the local population through stable electricity supply.

The project also supports environmental sustainability by using renewable energy and reducing CO₂ emissions, thus decreasing reliance on fossil fuels.

According to the country’s Ministry of Energy, total electricity consumption in the country amounted to 10 billion kWh from January through June 2025. Hydropower plants generated 6.616 billion kWh, and thermal power plants produced 1.132 billion kWh, while electricity imports from neighboring countries stood at 2.050 billion kWh.

