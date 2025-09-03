Baltic countries gain EU-backed renewable energy boost

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The European Commission has approved the addition of five new cross-border renewable energy (CB RES) projects to the official CB RES list, Trend reports.

With this update, a total of 13 projects now hold CB RES status, making them eligible to apply for financial support under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Energy program.

The newly approved projects include major initiatives across Europe and beyond: the Liivi Bay Offshore Wind Farm in Estonia’s Gulf of Riga, the Utilitas Eleja-Jonišķis Wind Park on the Latvian-Lithuanian border, the Comprehensive Offshore Renewable Energy Studies (CORES) in Portugal, the Medlink Renewable Generation (MedGen) project in North Africa with electricity links to Italy, and the Twin Heat project connecting Poland and Germany.

These projects will push the envelope on clean energy generation through offshore and onshore wind, solar, biomass, and renewable-based heating infrastructure. Together, they aim to boost Europe’s energy security, promote cross-border cooperation, and accelerate progress toward EU climate and energy goals.

The CB RES designation grants the projects access to CEF Energy funding, greater visibility, stronger investor confidence, and support from EU member states. The official list has now been submitted to the European Parliament and the Council for a two-month review period before formal publication in the EU’s Official Journal.

Since 2022, the CB RES initiative has recognized projects such as ELWIND, CICERONE, Bornholm Energy Island, and PONTIS, highlighting Europe’s growing commitment to cross-border collaboration in renewable energy. The next call for applications to join the CB RES list will open on September 2, with an Info Day organized by CINEA on September 23 to guide prospective applicants.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel