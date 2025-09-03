Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend reception in honor of heads of state and spouses observing parade in Beijing

Politics Materials 3 September 2025 10:00 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend reception in honor of heads of state and spouses observing parade in Beijing
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
Read more

BEIJING, China, September 3. On September 3, a reception and a concert program were hosted in Beijing by the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and First Lady Peng Liyuan, in honor of the heads of delegations and their spouses participating in the parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression and the victory in World War II, Trend reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

Will be updated

Latest

Latest

Read more