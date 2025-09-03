Turkmen leader meets China’s VP to discuss energy, transport, and high-tech

Photo: The State Council of the People's Republic of China

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 3. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met in Beijing with Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee and First Vice Premier of the State Council of China, as part of his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, Trend reports via the State Council.

The two sides reviewed the current state of bilateral ties, underscoring their strategic nature and future prospects.

Ding Xuexiang welcomed the visit of the Turkmen leader and highlighted the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and political dialogue between the two countries.

The talks were a real hotbed of energy partnership discussions. President Berdimuhamedov praised the work of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and noted the successful operation of the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline since 2009.

They also discussed transport and logistics cooperation, including the creation of a trans-Caspian route to enhance connectivity between China, Central Asia, and Europe. The Turkmen side expressed readiness to deepen cooperation in railway transport, from modernization of infrastructure to the purchase of new equipment from China.

Expanding trade was another focus. Turkmenistan proposed increasing exports of textiles, chemical and agricultural products, and petroleum products to the Chinese market.

High technology and artificial intelligence were given special emphasis. President Berdimuhamedov proposed leveraging the resources of the International Science and Technology Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology, and the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics to advance cooperation in these fields.

