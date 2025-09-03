Azerbaijan's national currency bank deposits grow amid foreign currency deposit drop

As of August 1, 2025, individual deposits in Azerbaijani banks reached 15.46 billion manat ($8.93 billion). Of this, 10.47 billion manat ($6.05 billion) was in local currency and 4.98 billion manat ($2.88 billion) in foreign currency. Compared to July, manat deposits grew by 0.3 percent, while foreign currency deposits declined by 0.2 percent.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register